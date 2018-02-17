CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is to launch a ranking system for toll plazas across the country.

This is to ensure a transparent and effective monitoring of toll plazas and improve motorists experience while travelling on highways.

The decision was taken in the wake of increasing complaints from motorists at toll plazas on various issues including increasing waiting time, less number of staff, staff behaviour, absence of electronic tolling, uncleaned locations and lack of toilets.

Recently, officials of National Division of NHAI conducted field verification at around 300 toll plazas across the country, including 41 plazas in Tamil Nadu. The team assessed toll plazas on various parameters, including ease of tolling, electronic tolling, cleanliness at toll plazas, behaviour of staff, deployment of marshals, cleanliness of toilets, functioning of Highway Nest (Mini), wayside amenities and availability of ambulance and cranes in case of any emergency on the highways.

“During the audit it was found that many toll plazas failed to provide amenities, including toilets, other wayside amenities, emergency ambulances and cranes,” said NHAI sources.

In this backdrop, an official said, the ranking system for all toll plazas in the State is to be launched. The ranks would be listed in NHAI website once in three months.

“Those toll plazas which do not meet the contract norms would be penalised as per law,” added the official.

The total length of national highways passing through the State is 5491 kms, of which 1995 km are maintained by National Highways department of State government, while remaining 3496 kms are maintained by NHAI. Both departments are funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

