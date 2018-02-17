SRINAGAR: The normal life in Kashmir was affected by the strike called by separatists against the killing of a Hurriyat leader and Supreme Court’s stay on FIR against the army for killing three civilians.

The shops and business establishments in Srinagar remained closed today while public transport was off the roads. However, two-wheelers and private vehicles were plying.

The working in government offices and banks was affected by the strike.

The strike was called by the separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against killing of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yousuf Rather by unidentified gunmen in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on February 12, Supreme Court’s stay on FIR against army for killing three civilians in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and shifting of prisoners from central Jail, Srinagar to Jammu.

The authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of downtown and uptown Srinagar to foil anti-government protests and maintain law and order.

The police and CRPF men had placed concertina wires on the roads to restrict the movement of the people and foil protests.

The train service between Srinagar to Baramulla was also suspended today in view of the shutdown call.

The separatist leaders have criticised the SC for staying the FIR registered by police against army and Major Aditya of 10 Garhwal for killing three civilians at Ganowpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on January 27.

Police had registered FIR against the army and named Major Aditya for killing the three civilians Suhail Javid, Javid Ahmad Bhat and Rayees Ahmad Ganie.

Army had said the army men had fired on the mob after their convoy came under heavy stone pelting and an attempt was made to lynch JCO, who was injured in the stone pelting.

Despite demands from ally BJP to withdraw the FIR against army, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that FIR would be taken to logical conclusion.

Afterwards Major Adtiya’s father, who is a serving army officer, challenged the FIR in Supreme court, the apex court on February 12 restrained the J&K Police from taking any coercive steps against army officers and asked the state government to file a response within two weeks.