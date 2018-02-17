COIMBATORE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja on Saturday termed Tamil Nadu as the ‘incubation ground’ of the terror activities taking place in Kerala and Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader H. Raja said that Tamil Nadu is the germination ground for sending people to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“For terrorist activities in Karnataka and Kerala, Tamil Nadu is the cradle. People may not be indulged in terrorist activities here, but it is the incubation ground for the terrorist activities in Karnataka and Kerala,” Raja said.

“Even for sending people to ISIS through Kerala, the germination ground in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Raja was a member of the legislative assembly representing the Karaikudi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2006.