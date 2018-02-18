MATHURA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Wild Life Century (Elephant Conservation Center) in Mathura's Churmura on Sunday.

Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India with his family, will first visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and from thereon he will travel to Mathura.

Due to Canadian Prime Minister's visit, the sanctuary will remain shut for two hours.

The week-long state visit to India, which includes stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties.

Both the sides will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India, as Canada works closely with Indian leaders to advance economic opportunities in both countries.

While in India, Trudeau will engage with youth and visit several landmarks, including the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham.