NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has decided to do away with uneconomical train stoppages that were made over the years as part of social obligations from Parliamentarians and state governments.

It is being done to cut down on losses incurred due to poor response and to increase the speed of trains.

The decision was taken based on the report of a committee constituted on directions of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to look into strategies for increasing carrying capacity and speed of trains.

A CAG report in 2009-10 had pulled up the public transporter for failing to withdraw uneconomical temporary stops despite some railway divisions demanding that these halts be discontinued.

The Railway Board has directed zonal railways to prepare a list of uneconomical train stoppages and withdraw them over the time. Some railway divisions have already finalised their list and have also set deadlines to end the uneconomical stoppages.

“Uneconomic train stoppages of mail/express trains may be eliminated and stoppage time reduced,” the Railway Board said in its order issued last week. The cost of a train stoppage ranges from Rs 12,716 to Rs 24,506. As per the standard rules, any new stoppage should be able to recover the cost.

It was in 2005 when the Indian Railways had issued the policy guidelines for provisions/withdrawal for train stoppages. According to the guidelines, a minimum of 40 or more sleeper class tickets per day per train for a distance of 500 km or its equivalent fare in case of other classes of travel have to be sold in order to recover the costs.

Besides, no new stoppages are to be provided for trains passing at odd hours, to long distance trains in suburban sections and in sections with a capacity utilisation of more than 90 per cent.