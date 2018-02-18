AGARTALA:: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday apprehended a Bangladeshi national with gold bars worth Rs 39 lakh at Agartala Airport.

At least 12 gold bars weighing about 1302 gms have been recovered from the passenger, who has been identified as Abul Kalam Azad.

During the security check at the Agartala Airport, the CISF personnel noticed the presence of metal in a body cavity of a passenger. The said passenger identified as Abul Kalam Azad, who was supposed to travel from Agartala to Kolkata by Indigo flight. He was taken to a separate place for thorough checking, read an official note.

Further inquiry revealed that the passenger was carrying gold concealed in his rectum.

The passenger and the gold bars have been handed over to the Customs Officials.

An investigation is underway.