JAMMU: A 19-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the police alleging rape by a youth from Himachal Pradesh here on the pretext of marriage after befriending her on Facebook.

A case of rape was registered against the accused, a resident of Kullu, on the complaint of the woman and efforts are on to nab him, a police official said today.

In her complaint, the woman has said that she had developed the friendship with the accused on Facebook about seven years ago and thereafter he lured her for marriage and made physical relations with her.

She claimed that the youth has now refused to marry her, the officer said, adding that they have begun investigation.