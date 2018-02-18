NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has completed its preliminary probe into the recent incident at Ahmedabad airport when a cow strayed near the runway.

It found that there were no cattle barriers at the gate and has recommended installation of the same on an urgent basis. The CISF constable who was posted at the operations gate from which the cow sauntered onto the runway, has been taken off duty until completion of enquiry.

The incident, which raised many questions about the security at Ahmedabad airport, occurred around 3 am on January 11. Personnel of the CISF, Air Traffic Control and airport fire staff struggled for nearly 90 minutes to remove the cow from the area.

“The disciplinary authority at the Ahmedabad airport found there were no cattle barriers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. We have recommended airport authorities to immediately install cattle barriers in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents. Had cattle barriers been in place, the cow would not have entered the sensitive area,” a senior CISF official said.

The official added that the cow barged into the operations area when the gate was opened for a big vehicle after proper security checks.