PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may not attend the budget session of the state legislative assembly which begins on Monday due to health reasons, an official said on Sunday.

The development raises doubts about Parrikar's medical condition.

Speaker Pramod Sawant told reporters on Sunday that a meeting of the assembly's business advisory committee had been called on Monday to decide on whether the budget session should be curtailed to three days.

"A decision will be taken at the business advisory committee meeting on shortening the length of the budget session to three days. It was due to start on February 19 and close on March 22," the official said.

BJP sources said that Parrikar was not likely to attend the budget session on account of his prolonged treatment for pancreatitis, even as the Chief Minister's Office did not release an official statement on Parrikar's health as has been the practice since February 15, when Parrikar was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for treatment of "mild pancreatitis".

On Saturday, the CMO denied reports that Parrikar underwent surgery, claiming on the contrary that the Chief Minister's health was improving.

Informed sources said that in case Parrikar fails to make it to the assembly session, the budget, which is scheduled to be presented on February 22, would be presented by a senior government minister.

"The decision on who will present the budget will be taken at the BJP's legislative party meeting at 10.30 a.m. on Monday," Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said.