VARANASI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today called on the organisation's volunteers to raise awareness about Hindu religion and culture in order to stop "groups and agencies" working for the "conversion of Hindus".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief during his address at the Trade Facilitation Centre at Badlapur here, also asked them to strongly protest against the people involved in such "anti-national activities", according to an RSS functionary.

Cautioning that there are various organisations and agencies that are involved in conversion of Hindus to other religions, the RSS chief asked volunteers to spread awareness about their own religion and culture and strongly protest those involved in such anti-national activities (of conversion of Hindus)," said RSS functionary Ambrish.

Stressing on development of villages which are the base of the economy and culture, Bhagwat said that focus should be to develop villages across the country.

He also emphasised on the importance of cows, calling for a "cow-centred" village economy.

Ambrish said the 'Sarsanghchalak' has stressed on promoting as well as utilising cow-related products in the field of medicine.

Bhagwat will address the 'Sangh Samagam' tomorrow at the sports ground of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University here, in which nearly 25,000 RSS volunteers along with representatives of various wings affiliated to the organisation will be present.

The RSS functionary also said that office-bearers from the BJP, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, among others, will also attend the programme.