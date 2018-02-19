PANAJI: A BJP leader today lodged a complaint with police, saying some people were spreading false reports, quoting him, about the condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is hospitalised in Mumbai.

"Some people are circulating false news about the chief minister's health and misguiding people in my name," said senior BJP leader Sunil Desai in his complaint lodged with the Ponda police.

Desai was quoted in some reports on Parrikar's health circulated on WhatsApp.

In Parrikar's absence, the legislative wing of the Goa BJP today chose senior leader Francis D'souza as the party's leader in the House, as the Budget session of the state Assembly starts today.

Speaker Pramod Sawant appealed people not to believe rumours about the chief minister's health.

"He is recovering at the hospital in Mumbai. We wish him speedy recovery. I appeal people not to believe the rumours that are being spread," Sawant said.