NEW DELHI: The RSS functionaries under the auspices of Chitra Bharati will host a three-day film festival beginning Monday in New Delhi during which over 750 short films in 20 languages with a clear undercurrent of saffron ideology will be showcased.

While the inaugural film on freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak seeks to infuse nationalism, the documentaries include topics such as Article 35A of the Constitution. Union minister Smriti Irani will inaugurate the festival.

“The festival is being organised by professionals associated with the RSS. Short films, including one on Love Jihad and Left violence in Kerala, will feature in the festival,” a RSS functionary said.

The festival will feature master classes for which screenwriter Advaita Kala, actor Manoj Tiwari and filmmakers Madhur Bhadarkar and Subhash Ghai were enlisted.

BJP MPs Hema Malini and Paresh Rawal will also share their expertise with students at the event.