KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned today after obituary references were made to three politicians who passed away recently.

The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, read out the obituary references of Mohammad Amin, Sangdopal Lepcha and Gobindlal Saraogi and the House observed two-minutes silence in honour of the deceased.

Amin, who belonged to the CPI(M), was the former minister in the West Bengal government and also a former member of Rajya Sabha.

Lepcha, a former member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was a veteran communist leader.

Saraogi was a former member of West Bengal Legislative Council.