Complete recovery of patients with hypothermia and cardiac arrest has been well documented despite prolonged resuscitation (sometimes up to several hours).

The Heimlich maneuver or other postural drainage techniques to remove water from the lungs are of no proven value, and rescue breathing should not be delayed in order to perform these maneuvers.

First aid: If the patient does not respond to the delivery of two rescue breaths that make the chest rise, the rescuer should immediately begin performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Drowning is the third most common cause of accidental death

Causes of drowning in tub

The bathtub is the most common site of seizure-induced drowning, and patients with epilepsy should be told to take showers instead of baths.

Heart attack leading to syncope and subsequent falling in the tub. A gasping patient with ventricular arrhythmia will end up with drowning. In post-mortem the coronary arteries will show plaque and its rupture

Undetected primary cardiac arrhythmia is a common cause of drowning. As an example, cold water immersion and exercise can cause fatal arrhythmias in patients with the congenital long QT syndrome type 1.

Mutations in the cardiac ryanodine receptor (RyR)-2 gene, which is associated with familial polymorphic VT in the absence of structural heart disease or QT prolongation, have been identified in some individuals with unexplained drowning.

Duration of submersion >5 minutes (most critical factor)

Use of alcohol and illicit drugs (more than 50% of adult drowning deaths are alcohol-related).

Hypothermia, which can lead to rapid exhaustion or cardiac arrhythmias.

Concomitant trauma, paralysis or heart attack

Sudden death in a hot bathtub occurs frequently in Japan, particularly among elderly people.