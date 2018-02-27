JAIPUR: Terming the triple talaq legislation as "defective", the All India Muslim Personal Law board today demanded the Centre withdraw it in the interest of Muslim women.

The board also announced a silent march of Muslim women will be taken out here tomorrow in support of its demands.

"It is a totally defective bill and not only against the Constitution but also against Islamic principles.A large number of Muslim women are worried and lot of protests are on across the country against the bill, AIMPLB secretary, Umrain Mahfooz, said at a press conference here.

He said that the board had written to the prime minister expressing concerns over the bill but there was no response.

There are several provisions in the bill which, if it becomes an Act, will create and enhance problems for Muslim women, he claimed.

Board member Yasmin Farooqui said a large number of Muslim women will take out a silent march tomorrow against the bill.

"The bill is anti-women, anti children. It is going to break families. The bill has been drafted in such a way that it will damage families and increase problems for women," she said.

She said the silent march will be carried out from Chardarwaja to Muslim Musafirkhana.