JAMMU: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today busted two hideouts of militants and recovered large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material, including 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a defense official said.

In two separate joint search operations, a team of the Indian Army and a team of the J&K Police busted a major cache of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores in Haribudha and Bhatidhar forests in Mendhar and Surankote belts of Poonch district.

Acting on a specific input, a joint search operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the JK Police was launched in two forest areas today, a defence spokesman said.

During the search operation, two pistols, grenades of various types, including rocket propelled grenades and UBGL grenades, communication equipment, GPS, 11 IEDs and explosives, ammunition of AK-47 and other war-like stores were recovered, he said, adding Indian currency worth Rs 50,000 was also found at the site.