PATNA: KS Dwivedi is all set to become new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar.

Dwivedi will take charge as the new DGP on March 1.

Indian Police Service (IPS) batch of 1984, Dwivedi will take charge from current DGP PK Thakur.

Thakur is going to retire from his post on February 28.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appointed Dwivedi as the new DGP.

He is currently serving at the post of DG training in Bihar.