File Photo of Army personnel frisk a man near the site of gun-battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. | PTI

BANDIPORA: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, believed to be from Pakistan, who was injured in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district yesterday, has succumbed to injuries, police said.

There was an exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces in Bon Mollah village of Hajan in Bandipora district yesterday.

After the firing stopped, a search was conducted, but no dead body was recovered, a police spokesman said today.

Later, it was learnt that one LeT militant was injured in the encounter and this morning police came to know about the death of the said militant, he said.

Since the body was already in the village, a request was made to the villagers to hand over the body to police, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the body was buried amidst a procession led by some miscreants, he said.

The police are ascertaining the identity of the militant who is understood to be not a local, the spokesman said, adding necessary legal action has also been initiated against the people who led the protest and instigated the public.