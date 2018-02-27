PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to a hospital here after he complained of dehydration, is recuperating and likely to be discharged soon, his office said today.

Parrikar (62) was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last evening.

"The chief minister was admitted in the GMC for mild dehydration yesterday and is now recuperating," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement here.

"He is likely to be discharged soon and will resume work thereafter," the statement said.

Expert doctors are attending to Parrikar, who is in ward number 121 of the GMCH, sources at the government-run hospital said.

Earlier in the day, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told PTI that Parrikar was "absolutely fine" and responding to treatment.

On February 22, the chief minister was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented the budget in Goa Assembly on February 22 after returning from Mumbai.