JAMMU: An examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board reportedly had a question which described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir', after which the person who framed the question was blacklisted, an official said.

In the examination, a question read, "Jammu and Kashmir has an international border with China in the north and east, and the Line of Control separates it from the Pakistan-controlled territories of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in."

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board (JKSSRB) Simrandeep Singh told PTI a probe was being held and the question has been nullified.

"The term, which has been used, is inappropriate. We have sought an explanation from the expert who framed the question," Singh said, adding the expert has been blacklisted.