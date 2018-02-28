LUCKNOW: Four leaders of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday joined the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur.

A statement issued by the UP BJP said, "During the meeting of the booth committee of Sahjanwa Assembly segment, former BSP MLA Rajendra Singh, Ramdhari Yadav of the SP and Ram Prakash Shukla of the Congress joined the BJP in presence of Yogi Adityanath.

"During a meeting of Campierganj booth committee, former BSP MLA Jai Prakash Nishad joined the BJP," the statement said.