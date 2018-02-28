Image for representational purpose only.

SHAHDOL: A court here today awarded death sentence to a 22-year-old man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl last May.

District and Sessions judge R K Singh awarded the sentence to Vinod Chowdha.

The victim lived in Chowdha's neighbourhood, the court was informed.

Chowdha lured the girl and killed her after raping her on May 13, 2017.

Her body was found behind the bushes.

The judge after going through the material on record and on the testimonies awarded the death sentence to Chowdha, district prosecution officer Vishwajeet Patel said.

Police had apprehended Chowdha and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.