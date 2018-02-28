Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the State Assembly elections in Ri-Bohi district of Meghalaya on Tuesday. (PTI)

GUWAHATI: Sporadic incidents of violence marred Assembly elections in Nagaland where one person was killed and three others injured on Tuesday. Polling in Meghalaya was peaceful.

Compared to the past few elections, both the states saw a dip in voter turnout this election. However, the figures are likely to go up slightly as reports from some interior places were yet to be received. Both the states recorded a turnout of 75 per cent . In 2013, Nagaland and Meghalaya had seen 90.19 per cent and 86.82 per cent voting, respectively.

One person died after sustaining bullet injuries during a clash between supporters of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) at Akuluto in Zunheboto district. Two others were injured when security personnel opened fire.

In Mon district, a civilian was injured when miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at a polling station in Tizit. Stone pelting was reported from a polling station at Lapa village. Some EVMs and polling materials were damaged by miscreants at some places.

Of the state’s 193 candidates, 114 are crorepatis. The average assets per candidate is around `3.76 crore. But Akavi N Zhimomi, AAP candidate from Ghaspani-I, declared zero assets.

It is a straight contest between NPF and NDPP in Nagaland. The NDPP has aligned with BJP and they have contested on the plank of stability. The NPF’s current term was marked by instability as the state got four CMs in the past five years.

In Meghalaya, the BJP filed a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor against Radio Mirchi for allegedly broadcasting “illegal propaganda” on the voting day “with the aim and intent of communalising the on-going election process”.