NEW DELHI: State-run gas transmission utility GAIL India (GAIL) on Monday said it has commissioned the country's second-biggest rooftop solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh.



The 5.76 megawatt peak (MWp) captive solar plant at its petrochemical complex at Pata will generate over 79 lakh kilowatt hour (KWh) of electricity, a GAIL statement said here.



"With an expected PLF (plant load factor) of around 15 per cent annually, over 79 lakh KWh of electricity is targeted to be generated for captive use of India's largest gas-based petrochemcials plant," it said.



Tata Power Solar has commissioned India's largest solar rooftop project with 12 MW capacity in Amritsar.



The GAIL plant at Pata is spread over the roofs of warehouses covering a total area of 65,000 square metres, the statement said.



According to GAIL Chairman B.C. Tripathi, the company, as a marketer of clean fuel like natural gas, "is thrilled to integrate captive solar photovoltaics (PV) towards achieving lower carbon footprint at its installations".



The captive solar PV initiative of GAIL will reduce carbon emissions by 6,300 tonnes per annum and help India achieve the UN climate goals, the statement added.

