NEW DELHI: Celebrations were seen all across the country as people bid adieu to 2017 and made way for the new year, 2018.

The partying was at its peak in major cities.

While clubs were jam-packed in cities of New Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow, the beach became the party hub in Chennai where people went to the Marina Beach to ring in the new year.

Meanwhile, people swarmed the open venues in Pune, Kolkata’s Park Street, Bengaluru’s MG Road and Mumbai’s Marine Drive to party it out.

Goa, which is the hub of all party-goers, was graced with the performance of singer Daler Mehendi in Panjim.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar also were not behind in their celebrations. Taking time out of their duty, the police personnel set up a tent and danced to their satisfaction. The patriotic songs were indeed in their playlist!

Amritsar’s Golden Temple and Delhi’s Rakabganj Gurudwara were also lit up for the occasion as many chose to usher in the new year the spiritual way.

Taking the offbeat route, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated the night with the poor in Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat area. Tiwari, who is also a singer, entertained the huge gathering with his songs and ‘shayaris’.