NEW DELHI: Congress in the Lok Sabha today asked the government that "genuine" citizens should not be left out of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Sushmita Dev (Cong) said that the first draft list has come out.

The apex court had on November 30 last year said that on the expiry of midnight of December 31 last year, the draft NRC pertaining to 2.38 crore claims should be published. The NRC is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in Assam.

"I request that no genuine citizens should be left out of this," she said.

The NRC of 1951 is being updated for Assam in accordance with the tripartite agreement between the state and central governments and the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which was arrived at in 2005 to implement the 1985 Assam Accord.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (also Cong) demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide by a policeman, who was found hanging from wireless tower in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar last month.

Scindia said a paper found in his pocket had names of certain police officers, who had allegedly harassed him.

As per reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish Raghuwanshi (55) was in uniform when his body was found hanging from a tower located between Kotwali and Dehat (rural) police stations.