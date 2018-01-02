CHANDIGARH: A 45-year-old ex-soldier believed to be mentally unstable bludgeoned six people to death with an iron rod in Palwal, Haryana, on Tuesday.

Sources said that the accused, Naresh Dhankad, a former Army Lieutenant who took voluntary retirement from the force in 2003 on medical grounds and was employed with the state irrigation department, was arrested around 6.30 am from a street near a hospital.

Dhankad’s two-hour killing spree on a two-kilometre stretch between Agra Chowk and Camp Colony in Palwal began around 2 am. The killings were recorded by CCTV cameras, as footage shows him entering a government hospital wearing a blue sweater and white trousers and carrying an iron rod. He first murdered a private security guard, hitting him on the head, said sources.

His second victim was a 35-year-old woman who had come to attend on a relative at the intensive care unit of the hospital. The next four victims were security guards and beggars. All of them were found dead outside the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Khem Chand from Palwal, Subhash from Firozabad, Anjum from Hathin, Munshi Ram, Sita Ram and a mentally ill person whose identity could not be established.

Dhankad resisted arrest by assaulting two policemen, but was overpowered.

Inspector General of Police (Rewari Range) C S Rao said that Dhankad was not a psychopath but had a criminal record. He often used to quarrel with his family and neighbours.

No motive for killings

Palwal SP Sulochna Kumari said that the accused did not loot anyone and prima facie it seemed that he had killed his victims without any motive