NEW DELHI: As Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition-led by the Congress party spar over each other's handling of the situation.

According to latest official data accessed by ANI, there seems to be a huge disparity between the number of terror incidents under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule and the predecessor United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

There were 1,094 terror-related incidents under the NDA regime (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), while under the UPA Government, the figure was 1,218 from 2010 to 2013.

These figures stand in stark contrast with the ones tweeted by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, according to whom the UPA accounted for 86, and BJP for 203 incidents in the last 43 months of their respective tenures.

Official figures further reveal that more terrorists were killed by the security forces during the BJP's tenure than under the UPA.

580 terrorists were gunned down under the BJP-led government, while 471 were killed when the Congress-led alliance was in power.

The number of civilians killed under the current government, however, stands at 100 as compared to 108 under the UPA.

Contary to the above-mentioned official data, Surjewala had, on December 29, claimed in a tweet that as many as 134 civilians were killed under the NDA rule, whereas 71 were killed when the UPA was in power.

Major Terror Incidents in J&K



UPA(last 43 months) -86

BJP (last 43 months) -203



Jawans martyred in J&K



UPA-111

BJP-274



Civilians Killed in J&K



UPA-71

BJP-134



Major Ceasefire Violations



UPA-461

BJP-2314



Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations



UPA-19

BJP-52



56" Chest? — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 30, 2017