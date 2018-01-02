NEW DELHI: In order to make information on all government schemes and initiatives for women more easily accessible, the Ministry for Women Child and Development on Tuesday launched a new web platform - "Nari".

The National Repository of Information for Women was launched by WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi. It summarises over 350 schemes and other important information benefiting women.

"Nari is a niche initiative by the WCD Ministry to list all the central and state specific schemes. The platform will provide information to women on issues affecting their lives," said the Minister at the event.

Nari will provide links to the Ministries, departments and autonomous bodies offering the schemes as well as easy access to online applications and grievance redressal.

The website will have tips on good nutrition, suggestions for health check ups, information on major diseases, tips for job search and interview, investment and savings advice.

Besides, information on crimes against women and reporting procedures. It will also have contacts of legal aid cells, simplified adoption procedures and many other facilities.

"It will endow women with the power of information to build their life skills and facilitate them in taking full advantage of the services provided by the government," she added.

The Minister also launched another web portal - "e Samvad" which will enable the NGOs and civil society to provide their feedback, suggestions, put up grievances, share best practices and others.

"Senior officers within the WCD Ministry will be able to view the inputs and suggestions received for their concerned subject areas and appropriately respond to the NGOs.

"This will help in formulation of effective policies and measures for welfare of women and children," Gandhi said.