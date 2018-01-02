NEW DELHI: As many as 109 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in this year's NCC Republic Day Camp here, which is being attended by 2,070 of them from across the country, its director general said today.

DG of National Cadet Corps Lt Gen B S Sahrawat also said the percentage of girls in the NCC has risen to 30.3 per cent of its total strength.

"The number of cadets from J&K in last year's camp was 106. Three more cadets, all girls, have joined this year," he said.

The number of girl cadets, overall, has also risen to 30.3 per cent compared to 28 per cent last year, the DG said.

Currently, 13 lakh cadets are enrolled in the NCC and the government has planned to expand it to 15 lakh in five phases by 2020, a senior official of the NCC HQ said.

"As many as 2,070 cadets, including 703 girls, from 29 states and seven union territories are participating in this R-Day Camp," the DG told reporters.

The camp will be officially inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on January 6. The Defence Minster and the Minister of State for Defence will pay a visit later.

"Two marching contingents, and two marching bands, all- boys and all-girls each, will march on the Rajpath on January 26," he said.

It will conclude with 'PM Rally' on January 28.