NEW DELHI: More than 10,000 NGOs have not given their annual income and expenditure estimates for six financial years beginning 2010-11, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"As per available records, more than 10,000 NGOs have not filed their annual returns for six financial years - 2010-11 to 2015-16," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to a question.

As per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010, it is mandatory for NGOs to file annual returns with the Union Home Ministry and penal action is taken against defaulters.