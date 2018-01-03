MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a Mumbai-based Income Tax officer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 7 of PC Act 1988 after a complaint was filed against the officer for allegedly demanding bribe for the assessment of income tax of complainant’s sister for the financial year 2009-10.

The complainant alleged that the officer met them on December 29, 2017 at his office with regard to the assessment. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh.

This was, however, a trap and the CBI caught the accused red-handed.

Meanwhile, searches are being conducted today at the office and residential premises of accused in Mumbai.

The accused will be produced tomorrow in the designated court in Mumbai.