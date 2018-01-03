LUCKNOW: Darul Uloom Deoband has issued yet another fatwa on Wednesday, this time, to declare designer burqas, donned by Muslim women, ‘haram’ (not allowed) in Islam.

Darul Uloom, one of the biggest and prominent seminaries of Asia, situated in Deoband town in Saharanpur district, has claimed that the burqa in various styles, colours and designs used by Muslim women was not allowed in Islam. “In the name of hijab (veil) designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam,” the fatwa said. It added that getting out of the house wearing such slim fit clothes was a bigger crime in Islam as it attracted prying eyes.

Notably, a person from Deoband had written to Darul Uloom asking the muftis of the seminary to give insight if wearing designer burqas, which were sometime body-hugging and drew male gazes, was permitted in Islam.

A bench of Muftis replied: “Prophet Mohammad says woman should be kept hidden because when she steps out, evil forces stare her. So she should not get out of the house without reason. If the situation demands her to get out, she should hide her body in a long loose robe as a burqa. Donning slim fit, body-hugging clothes to attract men was illegal and a grave crime in Islam.”

Calling the fatwa on dresses relevant and need of the hour, Tanzeem Abna-e-Darul Uloom chief Mufti Yade Ilahi said it was very pertinent to guide the women of the day through such fatwas as a western culture had overpowered Indian cultural sophistication and tradition. “Women have shattered the veil and roam in small and skimpy dresses now a days,” said Ilahi.

He added that Muslim women, especially the college going girls, were wearing designer burqas in the name of veil and drawing evil eyes. “Such burqas are against Islam. Only loose robe should be used by them,” he maintained.

On the latest fatwa, chairman, online fatwa department of seminary, Mufti Arshad Farooqui said it was the duty of the Muslim religious leaders to sensitise the community over the religious norms every now and then. ”However, the compliance of fatwas and farmans depends largely on the believers of Islam,” he added.

This is the third fatwa issued by Darul Uloom in the first three days of 2018. On January 1, the seminary had issued the fatwa against new year celebrations. Ustad Maulana Mufti Tariq Kasmi of Madarsa Jamia Hussainia had said that new year celebration was unislamic as Islamic calendar year started from Moharram. On January 2, the seminary had issued a fatwa against 15-year-old Alia Khan of Meerut for reciting Bhagwad Gita.