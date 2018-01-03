NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to sidelined Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Ali Anwar's petition challenging his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

The court, in its interim, directed that all the prerequisites and privileges associated with the membership of the Rajya Sabha shall continue, but Anwar won't be permitted to attend the House proceedings.

The matter will now be listed on March 1.

Anwar was suspended from the JD (U) parliamentary party for participating in a meeting of opposition parties called by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.