PANAJI: The Goa government is working on an effective legislation to put curbs on binge drinking and consumption of alcohol in public places, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

"There will be some solutions in the Budgetary exercise. This requires legal solutions and proper directions and preparedness by the government... We are working on further tightening of consumption of liquor in public places or over-drinking," he told reporters at the State Secretariat.

"All these aspects are being worked out. Since Budget is moving in February, you will get some answers then."

Goa is one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country and attracts over four million tourists every year. The state is also popular for availability of cheap alcohol thanks to a liberal excise regime.