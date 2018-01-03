SHAJAHANPUR: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teenage cousin brother in a village in Tilhar area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday night when the girl had gone to temple with her 17-year-old cousin brother, who later took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

When the girl reached home she narrated the incident to family members, who registered an FIR against the accused, who has been arrested.