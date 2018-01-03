LUCKNOW: Taking a suo motu notice of media reports, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to UP government asking how a wardboy was allowed to run a public health centre (PHC) in Barabanki district.

In fact, there were reports in a section of media claiming that a primary health centre at Sarai Gopi locality in Barabanki district, was being run by wardboy Arvind Srivastava in the absence of the regular doctor appointed at PHC.

As per the local sources, the doctor posted at the health centre used to visit the centre once in 15 days. In his absence, Srivastava used to handle the patients. However, very few patients used to visit the PHC since it was in dilapidated condition and creepers and bushes had grown in the building.

“The negligence of the public servants poses grave threat to the lives of the people, coming for treatment at the health centre. This is a case of gross violation of right to life of the innocent people,” the commission observed seeking the report from the state government within four weeks.

“With literally no facilities at the PHC, people preferred to go to other hospitals,” said Ram Sanehi Shukla, a local resident.

Meanwhile, in a bid to explain the situation, cabinet minister for family welfare, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that the health services in the state had been in bad shape for a decade and a half. “We are committed to provide good health facilities to people. And we are moving in the same direction,” she claimed adding that every step was being taken to improve the scenario.

There has been acute shortage of doctor and paramedical staff in PHCs and CHCs with infrastructural issues also. “We are filling up the vacancies and taking steps to improve the infrastructure of health centres,” said the minister.