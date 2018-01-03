JAMMU: Opposition members disrupted proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday after the Speaker disallowed discussions on civilian killings and a spike in militancy-related incidents in the valley.

The opposition members stood up from their seats and caused an uproar as Speaker Kavinder Gupta disallowed an adjournment motion moved by the National Conference (NC), Congress and Yusuf Tarigami of the CPI(M).

Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir assembly as opposition members protest; they had moved adjournment motion for today seeking suspension of all business to discuss civilian killings, security situation in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/sK03qEKg78 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

The House was scheduled to take up a discussion on Governor NN. Vohra's address made in the legislature on Tuesday.

