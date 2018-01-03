LUCKNOW: Facing a piquant situation, fate of students of over 800 madarsas hangs in balance and they may be debarred from appearing in Board examinations as their institutions have failed to furnish details online even after UP Madarsa Board extended the deadline to upload information several times.

The students of these madarsas will not be able to appear in exams for the courses of Maulvi, Alim, Kamil, and Fazil.

Not only the students but madarsas also face the risk of getting their affiliation cancelled by UP Madarsa Board.

UP Madarsa Board had passed an order on August 18 seeking the state madarsas to get registered online on Board’s website (www.madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in) latest by September 15, 2017. This deadline was extended by 15 days in succession thrice. In a bid to modernise madarsa education and to bring madarsas into the mainstream, the state government introduced the portal so that the record of curriculum, aid and registration could be maintained.

UP has over 19,000 madarsas of which over 16,000 got themselves registered within the stipulated time leaving 2300 out. Those institutions which failed to get online registration on madarsa board portal may be declared fake by the board in due course.

"Those madarsas which have not given relevant information on Board's site would be deemed fake," said Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, Cabinet Minister for Minority Welfare.

Over 800 madarsas on which board's axe of debarment may fall figure among those 2300 defaulters.

The minister, however, added that the students of 836 identified unregistered madarsas could take admission to other registered madarsas. “If the students will approach us with thir issues, the government will take a considerate view allowing them to appear in board exams from other institutions,” said the minister.

The last date for filling board examination forms is January 18.

Meanwhile, further streamlining the functioning and to inculcate the teaching discipline, the Board has come out with guidelines fixing the time of opening and closing the day instead of teaching hours in madarsas. As per the new norms, from April 1 to September 30, all the registered madarsas will open at 8 am and close at 1 pm with a half an hour recess between 10:30 am and 11 am. Similarly, from October 1 to March 31, the madarsas will start at 9 am and close for the day at 2 pm with recess between 12 to 12:30 pm. These guidelines will be applicable to all registered madarsas across the state.

Till now, instead of having a fixed time for opening and closing the institution, five hours of teaching used to be criteria at madarsas and the time of the classes depended on the convenience of the madarsa management.