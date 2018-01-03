NANDED: A 16-year-old student was killed in violence during a roadblock agitation in this district during Wednesday's Maharashtra 'bandh' called by Dalit parties, police said.

Yogesh Prahlad Jadhav's family members alleged that he was seriously injured during a police cane charge to clear a road block near Ashti village and succumbed to injuries.

District Superintendent of Police Chandrakishore Mina said the body had been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

"There was a lot of chaos during the agitation. It is not possible to ascertain the cause of death without a post-mortem," Mina told IANS.

According to the family, Jadhav, a senior school student, suffered head injuries in the police action and was rushed to a hospital in Hadgaon where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 10-hour shutdown which paralysed large parts of Maharashtra was called off this evening by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh President Prakash Ambedkar.