Tribals dance on old rhythms at Jangalmahal Utsab in West Bengal
KOLKATA: Tribes of West Bengal on Wednesday presented their cultural dance at Jangalmahal Utsab, inaugurated at the Jhargam district of the state. The world Junglemahal is used to refer four districts of the state — Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore.
These four districts were once affected by Maoist insurgency. The festival is organised in the state to promote tribal art and culture and would remain till January 10. Different folk songs and dances such as Tusu, Bhadu, Ahira and Jhumur are performed by the locals of the Jangalmahal area during the festival.