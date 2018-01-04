RAIPUR: In an bizarre incident, a man from Bhatgaon in Surajpur district, north Chhattisgarh lodged a police complaint against his two sons for allegedly killing his pet dog.

Shiv Mangal (62), a resident of Podi village, some 320 km north of Raipur, had adopted a dog which was hacked to death by an axe while he was away.

The police registered a case against the sons and booked the duo under the Section 429 of Indian Penal Code for mischief killing or maiming animal (pet or domesticated of any value).

“Shiv Mangal came to the police station with the body of his pet dog late evening. He claimed that he had gone out for some work and upon returning the dog was dead. He turned furious, had scuffle at home and reached the police station carrying the dead dog on his bicycle to lodge a complaint against his sons”, the police said.

One of his sons Shivnath claimed that he was annoyed with the dog as it chased and attacked his mother. “So fearing a serious injury the dog’s attack might inflict on my mother, I killed the animal”, he told in the statement to the police.

The father countered, “My pet was a docile and family dog that always gave unconditional love to everyone at home. But they killed it”.

The accused duo were granted bail later.