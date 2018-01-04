NEW DELHI: The Congress today nominated Muddasor Hossain Warsi as its candidate for the January 29 bypoll to Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi approved his name, along with the name of Gautam Basu as party's candidate for Noapara assembly constituency, party general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

The last date for filing nomination for the both the polls is January 10.

While the Uluberia bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Trinamool Congress leader Sultan Ahmed, the Noapara assembly seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress member Madhusudan Ghose.

Apart from Uluberia, by-elections are also due in Rajasthan's Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies, as well as Mandhalgarh assembly seat in the state.