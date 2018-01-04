NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that three Indian and seven Nepalese girls, who were victims of trafficking, have been rescued from Kenya.

"We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking... Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa," the Minister tweeted.

We have flown our girls back to India. We are sharing details with Government of Punjab so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 4, 2018

"We have flown our girls back to India. We are sharing details with the Punjab government so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved.

"I appreciate the efforts of Indian High Commissioner in Kenya Suchitra Durai... We thank the Kenyan Police for their help," she said.