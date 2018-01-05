At least four children were killed and eight were critically injured when a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck. (Photo: EPS)

BHOPAL: At least four children were killed and eight were critically injured when a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Bichauli Habsi area of Indore town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening. Among the killed was the bus driver also.

The deceased have been identified as Harprit Kaur Kumar, Shruti Ludhiani, Swastik Pandya and Kriti Agrawal and the bus driver identified as Rahul.

The injured, including the bus conductor, were rushed to the Bombay Hospital in Indore, where their condition was stated critical.

The deceased and injured children are reportedly students from Class IV to Class XI, sources said.

According to primary investigations by Indore police, the accident happened when the steering wheel of the bus suddenly failed, resulting in the speeding school bus jumping the road divider and ramming into a truck coming from the opposite direction at Bichauli Habsi under Kanadiya police station area, deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Indore) HN Chari Mishra told The New Indian Express.

The collision was so strong that the four children and the bus driver died on the spot itself.

Meanwhile, the state’s home and transport minister Bhupendra Singh ordered a probe into the killer accident by the DIG Indore and the RTO Indore and directed them to submit a report in the matter promptly.