DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala's plea to extend his incumbent parole by four weeks.

Chautala sought an extension to look after his ailing wife.

Chautala is serving a ten-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case.

Earlier in December 22, 2017, Chautala was granted two weeks' parole for the same reason which will end on January 8.

In March 2017, the court had cancelled the parole granted to Chautala after he violated the terms and conditions.

The police raised objections that he was holding public meetings in violation of his parole conditions.

The High Court also observed that Chautala was misusing his parole by attending public meetings across Haryana.