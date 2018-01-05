NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday accepted an "unqualified apology" by the CBI, bringing down the curtain on the controversy involving the bonafide "mistaken" visit by agency sleuths at the residence of Orissa High Court judge C.R.Dash late on September 19, 2017.

Accepting the "unqualified apology" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the bench of Justice A.K.Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan also quashed the FIR registered by the sentry posted at the residence of Justice Dash against the CBI sleuths who went the judge's house after Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed it out.

The affidavit filed by Joint Director, AC(HQ) A.K.Sharma said: "The deponent, on behalf of the entire unit involved in the case, once again expresses an unqualified apology to the institution of the High Court as also to the Hon'ble Judge, at the entrance of whose residence the team members reached under a bonafide mistake."

The affidavit said that earlier also, the probe agency's DIG posted at Bhubaneshwar, had met the Chief Justice of the High Court and Justice Dash and had "expressed sincere regret and apologised for the incident".

"The meeting with Hon'ble Chief Justice went for a considerable time and to the officers who attended the said meeting, the Hon'ble Chief Justice appeared to be satisfied," said the affidavit.