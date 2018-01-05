LUCKNOW: The drive to give a saffron look to government buildings took a tangy turn

when the outer walls of UP State Haj Committee were painted in saffron evoking sharp reaction from opposition parties and Ulemas of Muslim community here on Friday.

After painting the CM’s office secretariat in saffron, now Hazaratganj based State Haj Committee Office’s white and green walls wear the saffron look. Already under attack from opposition for allegedly saffronising the state, Yogi Adityanath government is facing criticism from various quarters including Muslim religious leaders for not leaving even the Haj committee office.

The opposition parties have accused the state government of provoking the religious sentiments of a specific community. According to sources, Minority Welfare Board took the initiative to get the Haj

committee office walls painted in saffron. This drive is not only limited to state capital but it is visible in other parts of the state as well.

Earlier, in December, around 100 government primary schools were painted orange. Later the DM got them white washed again.

“This government is trying to stoke religious sentiments in one way or the other,” said Muslim Ulema. However, playing it down, Haj minister Mohsin Raza defended the state government saying such issues

should not be given much undue importance. “Saffron symbolises energy and strength. The haj committee building is looking good in saffron. Opposition has no issue as such so they are blowing it up.

“This government is playing the politics of colour to hide its inefficiency. Till now, only Till now, Ashrams used to be in saffron colour not the offices,” said Sunil Singh Sajan of Samajwadi Party adding that some officers were trying to score brownie points by indulging in such petty exercises.

“There focus is more on pleasing the political masters than doing the actual work,” he maintained.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath government has ben giving quite importance to paint the government buildings in saffron. Even the UPSTRTC buses were turned orange.