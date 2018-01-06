NEW DELHI: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday emphasised on adopting simpler steps to protect and conserve the environment.

"We have been exploiting the natural resources provided by the Earth. Methods like reducing the use of plastic, vehicles and disposing off electronic items like mobile phones carefully can help in conserving the environment," the Minister said.

Javadekar inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair through video conferencing and conveyed the importance of working together for protecting the environment.

Organised by National Book Trust (NBT) in association with India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the theme of this year's book fair is "Environment and Climate Change".

He also spoke on the importance of books and encouraged people to adopt the habit of reading.

"The world of books is unique. Books enrich the life of people, help humans to develop. They encompass all the knowledge. The forthcoming nine days would be a grand affair for book-lovers. They will have an opportunity to browse books from across the world," he stated.

The Theme Pavilion highlights various environment-related issues like climate change, global warming, water pollution and other relevant subjects.