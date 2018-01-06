WASHINGTON: United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster met the Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss the bilateral issues between two countries.

The meeting came amid the United States move to cut off the military aid to Pakistan, as it has not taken "necessary steps" to curb terrorism.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday said the embargo would remain in place until Pakistan takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Nauert, in her media briefing in Washington, also noted, "No country has suffered more from terrorism than Pakistan. They understand that, but they still haven't taken the necessary steps."

The announcement comes three days after President Donald Trump made a scathing remark against its ally in the war on terrorism and accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving while receiving billions in aid.

Trump tweeted on Monday:

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 January 2018

However, the US is only stopping the security aid, the humanitarian assistance to Pakistan will continue.